Google Keep Notes for Android readying dark mode [APK Insight]

The Material Theme revamp of Google Keep Notes last October was followed by complaints of the stark white background being too bright. A Googler at the time recognized the need for a dark mode, with version 5.19.111.06 today confirming development.

Dark Mode

Version 5.19.111.06 of Google Keep features a string to “Enable Dark Mode” and adds several “black” icon variants. We enabled the toggle in settings, and some aspects of the new theme. This includes a darkened search field and “Take a note” prompt at the bottom of the screen. Text and various icons are light gray against the new background.

<string name=”settings_enable_dark_mode”>Enable Dark Mode</string>

Color-wise, these two parts are closer to a medium-dark gray rather than true black. However, these elements could be lighter to help differentiate between notes and the app’s background.

Meanwhile, note cards and the rest of the interface is still bright, with Google presumably finishing and polishing the look in upcoming releases. This is a good sign for Google’s apps, with many G Suite services following suit in recent weeks. However, the Googler on Reddit did tell users to “stay tuned” for a dark mode nearly five months ago.

How to update?

