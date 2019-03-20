NBC Sports arrives on Android TV w/ subscription passes, access to dozens of sporting events

Android TV has been picking up a lot of steam in the industry, but apps are still its sore point. Today, the NBC Sports app has made its official debut on Android TV.

The best gifts for Android users

As first noted by the folks over at Android Central, NBC Sports has arrived on Android TV with support for most devices, including the Nvidia Shield TV. The app extends NBC’s various sports coverage, including big upcoming events such as the Kentucky Derby and NHL Playoffs, all on your Google-powered TV.

Live events the NBC Sports app can stream include NFL Sunday Night Football, NHL Playoffs and Regular Season, the PGA Tour, Premier League, select NASCAR races, the French Open, Tour de France, the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and even the Olympics. Further, the app can stream typical NBC Sports, NBC Sports Gold, the Golf Channel, the Olympic Channel, and Telemundo Deportes. All of that just scratches the surface, too.

Of course, subscription fees or cable provider details may be required for some of this content. NBC notes in the app description:

The vast majority of live streaming content on the NBC Sports app will only be available to authenticated cable, satellite and telco customers via TV Everywhere. Further instructions are provided in the app settings section. NBC Sports Gold content is available without TV provider authentication. Terms and subscription fees apply.

Also of note, NBC Sports on Android TV doesn’t do much to follow the platform’s typical design guideline. Of course, this, sadly, isn’t uncommon with even YouTube ditching traditional Android TV designs. It’s a shame, though. This is the first launch of the app in the Play Store as well, and early reviews mention a lot of crashing issues.

More on Android TV:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: