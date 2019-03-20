Waymo planning 85,000-square-foot Technical Service Center for Mesa, Arizona

In a post on Medium, Waymo has confirmed massive expansion plans for a Technical Service Center in Mesa, Arizona.

This new service center will measure in at an impressive 85,000 square feet and “more than double” Waymo’s capacity to service, maintain, and grow the fleet of Waymo One driverless vehicles. The expansion is great news for the people of Phoenix, as the driverless taxi service will grow relative to this new development.

Waymo expanded operations with a 60,000 square foot full-service center in Chandler just last year to help support the growth of the driverless vehicle service in the area.

Our decision to keep expanding here is an easy one. Metro Phoenix offers everything we need to continue building safe and reliable self-driving technology: a large area with broad, yet complex, city streets; a wide-spread suburban population that relies heavily on vehicle transport; and of course, lots of gorgeous sunny days for driving while we also invest in further weather testing. Most importantly, Metro Phoenix is an innovation-minded region that shares our vision of improving mobility for all.

With reports of unhappy residents slashing Waymo tires, derailing self-driving cars, and even gun-toting locals threatening safety drivers; it is a wonder that the expansion plans have been accepted so readily by local officials.

Naturally, with any new technology, there is bound to be some pushback for any Waymo expansion from those that don’t wish it to succeed. Either way, this is yet another massive step forward for public acceptance of driverless vehicles.

We’re excited to announce that we will open a technical service center in Mesa, a city in Phoenix’s East Valley. Thank you Metro Phoenix and @CITYOFMESA for your support! https://t.co/NeBe8whjIj — Waymo (@Waymo) March 19, 2019

