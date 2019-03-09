T-Mobile OnePlus 6T gets RCS messaging support, Jan security patch with latest update

For anyone with a T-Mobile OnePlus 6T, the latest carrier locked device update is bringing with it RCS Messaging support and the January 2019 security patch alongside a few other extras.

The headline attraction is naturally going to be the inclusion of RCS Messaging, but there is no further information on the dedicated T-Mobile OnePlus 6T update page that notes whether this is the Universal Profile pushed by Google (via TMoNews / Reddit).

As much as we love the inclusion of RCS support, there aren’t a lot of devices that support the multimedia messaging feature just yet. However, we have seen the T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S9 receive support in a recent update.

As for update specifics, the 148.3MB OTA download updates T-Mobile OnePlus 6T devices to version A6013_34_190217. Beyond the headline attraction of RCS messaging, it also includes IR94 video calling. It’s worth noting that this update may only bring the January 2019 security patch but unlocked OnePlus 6T units still haven’t received that either.

Changelog

IR94 Video Calling

RCS Messaging

Android Security Update

If you are a T-Mobile subscriber and OnePlus 6T user, then you might want to check your System Updates section to check if the OTA download is waiting for you. As is often the case, the update might be a little slow to head out to all users on the network.

