Upcoming Lenovo Z6 Pro might be first to market with a 100-megapixel camera

The upcoming Lenovo Z6 Pro could be the first smartphone to market with a 100-megapixel camera if a new statement by the company is to be believed.

GizChina spotted a post by Lenovo VP Chang Cheng on Weibo where he suggests that the Z6 Pro will come with a mammoth 100-megapixel sensor. This isn’t too much of a stretch after we heard recently from Qualcomm that 100-megapixel+ camera sensors are likely by the end of 2019. However, Lenovo hasn’t got the best track record at backing up their own claims.

The brand stated that the upcoming device will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and up to 12GB of RAM. Chang Cheng used a hashtag in his Weibo post that translated to ‘a billion pixels’ — or 100-megapixels.

With the Snapdragon 855, it’s most definitely not out of the realm of possibility that we could see a 100-megapixel camera sensor. Exaggerations aside, it would be a great way for Lenovo to wrestle some of the public consciousness in their direction as they aren’t exactly a household name in the smartphone industry — unless you include Motorola.

Let’s take these claims with a healthy mountain of salt, as we saw the company tease an all-display Z5 last year only to be left with a handset that didn’t exactly resemble the leaks. As for release, we believe that the Z6 Pro will be announced at some point later this summer.

It does pose the question as to who will be the first brand to step up and introduce a 100-megapixel sensor to their handsets. If Lenovo is serious, this could be a great way to hack into the public mindset. Either way, the megapixel wars are about to begin.

