Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise is a durable, affordable AMD Chromebook for the workplace

Lenovo is one of the biggest names in the enterprise market and this week at MWC the company is showing off a few new laptops. Included in the lineup is the new Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise, which promises to be a durable option while also being the first AMD-powered Chromebook from the company.

The new Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise is designed first and foremost as an entry-level machine which is priced at $279 in the United States. International availability hasn’t been announced yet.

Despite the price, though, Lenovo is still offering a solid package here. There’s a 14-inch display which has narrow bezels. Lenovo offers that display up to a FHD, touchscreen IPS panel. The size also makes room for a 57Wh battery which the company claims can last up to 10 hours. The machine charges using one of the two USB-C ports and also offers two standard USB-A ports, a microSD card slot, and an audio jack too.

Under the hood, the Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise offers a dual-core AMD A4 processor clocked at 2.5GHz. That’s paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The entire package is encased in an aluminum body and weighs in at 3.27lbs.

The Lenovo 14e Chromebook Enterprise will be available alongside a Windows 10-powered counterpart starting in March.

The Lenovo 14e Enterprise is a great multipurpose Chromebook that suits many user types from the classroom all the way to the manufacturing floor. The 14e features an aluminum design and Lenovo durability. More and more businesses are searching for solutions that suit their ever-growing cloud-based workforce. Attractive price points allow for widespread deployments throughout the workforce including workers that might not have had individual systems in the past. This will offer them easy and fast access to email, intranet/internet, and company files.

