Google Assistant can now order groceries from Walmart, will learn from past purchases

Even though the retail giant dropped its partnership with Google Express earlier this year, Walmart hasn’t stopped its collaboration with Google Home. Today, Walmart is announcing a new Google Assistant integration which gives users the ability to quickly order their groceries using just their voice.

Starting in the next few weeks, a Google Assistant action from Walmart will let users order groceries for Delivery or Pickup using just a voice command. Walmart Voice Order is accessed by saying “Ok Google, Talk to Walmart.” From there, users can add groceries of their choice to their cart and have them delivered or ready at a local Walmart location. Each addition is followed by the product being added as well as its price.

Walmart says that this new Google Assistant integration will learn from your past purchases and get better over time. For example, if a user likes a specific type of milk, the integration will look at past purchases to ensure it picks the right one. Instead of asking for “1 gallon of 1% Great Value organic milk,” the user can just ask for “milk.”

Of course, this new Walmart integration will be available anywhere the Google Assistant is. The retailer specifically mentions smartphones, even iOS devices, as well as the Google Home Hub and Assistant speakers. The Google Assistant action page also lists compatibility with Wear OS watches, Android TV, Assistant built-in headphones, Chromebooks, and tablets too.

Walmart Voice Order is rolling out now to some Google Assistant users and will be available widely in the next few weeks. To get going, you’ll also need to link your Walmart account to the Assistant.

