Google Express shopping loses support for products from Walmart

When you order products online, it’s likely from Amazon. Google Express has slowly been built up as a competitor to Amazon for certain cases, and a huge reason for that was thanks to a partnership with Walmart. Now, though, Walmart has disappeared entirely from Google’s shopping platform.

First spotted by Android Police tipsters and also confirmed by Google on Twitter, Walmart is no longer available on Express. Regardless of your location, items sold by Walmart are either gone or “outside of your delivery area,” and the Walmart store page shows the same thing.

Walmart is one of the two big names currently partnered with Google Express, the other being Target. The retailer first partnered with Google Express back in 2017. The removal of Walmart from Google Express doesn’t exactly kill the service, but it’s a major loss for sure. Target still hosts plenty of items to fill in the gap, but Walmart’s catalog is certainly larger. Costco also helps out, so long as you’ve got a membership.

The reason why Walmart has left Google Express is currently unclear. Presumably, it’s got to do with the fact that Walmart has been building out its online shopping options, as well as its in-store pickup. Regardless of the reason, it’s unknown if the retailer will return.

Walmart is no longer on our website, sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. -TO — Google Express (@googleexpress) January 22, 2019

