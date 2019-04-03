Call Screen no longer Pixel exclusive, rolling out to Moto G7 and Motorola One

The latest version of the Google Phone app this week suggested that Call Screen was coming to Nokia and Motorola devices. The latter OEM confirmed this today, with the Assistant feature now rolling out to the Moto G7 and Motorola One.

According to Motorola’s official blog post (via Android Police) today, Google’s Call Screening feature is rolling out to the Moto G7 and Motorola One families. Once set up, incoming call notifications will feature a “Screen Call” button to launch the Google Assistant.

Assistant will disclose itself to the caller and ask them to state their name and purpose for calling. You will see a live text transcript with automatically populated suggestion pills at the bottom letting you ask for more information, like the topic.

Of course, the most popular option for dealing with robocalls is “Report as spam,” which asks the caller to remove your number and ends the conversation. At any time during a conversation, you can answer or decline the call. Conversation transcripts are available after the fact in the Recents tab.

The Motorola One lineup runs Android One, but the Moto G7 does not. Given this lack of distinction, it’s likely that Call Screen could be coming to even more Android devices beyond the Pixel in the future. The Google Phone app will presumably have to be the default dialer for Call Screen to work.

Meanwhile, Nokia has yet to make any announcements about the Assistant feature coming to its devices. Call Screen is available in U.S. English and entered testing in Canada last month.

