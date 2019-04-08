US unlocked Galaxy S8, S8+, Note 8 now receiving Android Pie w/ March security patch

We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8 on almost all US carriers get the Android Pie update, with US unlocked users seemingly overlooked, until now.

The Android Pie update for US unlocked Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 users is now rolling out with the March 2019 security patch in tow.

Several reports of the update have come via users on the /r/GalaxyS8 and /r/GalaxyNote8 communities and show that firmware versions G9501U1UEU5DSC1, G950U1OYM5DSC1, and G950U1UEU5DSC1 are now heading out to US unlocked S8 users. Not only that but the firmware is listed on Samsung servers too, further confirming the rollout.

For Galaxy Note 8 users, firmware versions N950U1UEU5DSC1, N950U1OYM5DSC1 and N950U1UEU5DSC1 are heading out to the phablet.

As for size, the updates they weigh in at around 1.5GB, so this is definitely a sizeable OTA for all three handsets. If you were hoping to download and update your device, it would be wise to do so on a solid Wi-Fi connection.

We’ve seen the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 get One UI and Android Pie over the past couple of months, so it really is about time those with unlocked handsets managed to get the massive overhaul.

It’s also worth noting that this update might not be free of issues, as we’ve seen Sprint Galaxy S8, S8+, and Note 8 users report problems with accessing LTE services. It’s early days for this update, so we are not sure if it is affecting those with unlocked devices using the Sprint network with Android Pie.

If you are seeing Android Pie on your device, by all means, let us know in the comments section below.

