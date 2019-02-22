Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ stable Android Pie update now rolling in Northern Europe

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are getting the full stable release of Android Pie and all that One UI brings with it. The update appears to be rolling out in stages with reports via Reddit that much of Northern Europe has begun seeing the OTA appear.

This is fantastic news after we last saw the S8 beta program get a fourth update in the past week or so. It was always likely that last update would be followed by a global rollout of the full release, and it’s great to see the handset finally get the stable Android Pie build.

A fantastic thread on /r/GalaxyS8 is collating all of the areas where the update is currently available and lists the following nations where unlocked users can get the One UI update:

Albania

Belgium

Finland

Germany

India

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Sweden

There is no official word on when this update will rollout to the United States, but we do expect that to either be in the coming days or within the next couple of weeks — as per the initial roadmap. This means that this semi-rollout of sorts is at least a couple of weeks ahead of schedule. With the rest of the world likely to get the update right on the cusp of March.

It’s worth pointing out that this is by no means an early rollout for all Galaxy S8 and S8+ users. As for size, the update weighs in at 1.6GB, which although sizeable is to be expected given how big an overhaul this update is over the Oreo-based Samsung Experience UI.

If you have received the OTA notification, let us know in the comments section where you are based. The update is expected to be trickled across the globe, but as is often the case without reports, we don’t know exactly where until it happens.

