Google Cloud ‘massively expanding’ go-to-market team to compete with Amazon, Microsoft

Google Cloud Next ’19 served as new CEO Thomas Kurian’s first public debut since replacing Diane Greene. Besides several developer-focused product announcements this morning during the Day 1 Keynote, the former 20-year Oracle executive announced his plan to expand Google’s enterprise market share.

Thomas Kurian was introduced by Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the top of the keynote. After announcing new products like Anthos, Kurian revealed how Google is “massively expanding” Cloud’s go-to-market organization. He has been at Google for 10 weeks and worked with Greene on the transition, with Pichai noting how Kurian has already met with a slew of partners in that time.

Go-to-market teams — usually comprised of salespeople — help advertise and sell a company’s services to prospective clients. It comes as Google Cloud is still third behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

Kurian noted that this group will include technical specialists that “deeply understand technology and industries,” with Google planning new hires to support this “massive” growth.

and can help you in your customer success role to build great new transformational opportunities using our technology foundation.

Additionally, Google is making it easier for customers to do business with Cloud by introducing simplified pricing, easier contracting and co-innovation frameworks. On the partner front, Google is enhancing its program, which has seen 4x growth in certifications.

The full list of planned improvements are below, with Google needing to monetize its AI advantage by gaining more traction and market share.