Google Cloud announces new regions, open source partnerships, Cloud Run, and Anthos

For the past several years, Google Cloud has hosted an annual developer conference focussed on its growing enterprise business. Cloud Next ’19 kicks off today with Day 1 announcements that are more focussed on developer services and infrastructure.

New South Korea and U.S. Cloud regions

Physical proximity plays an important role when offering cloud services, with Google today announcing two new Cloud regions slated to debut in 2020. A new facility in Seoul, South Korea will serve gaming customers, as well as telecommunication and information companies. Set to go live in early 2020, it is Google Cloud’s eight Asia Pacific region.

Shortly after Seoul, a new Salt Lake City region with three zones will come online. The city is already a hub for data center infrastructure, with a focus on healthcare, financial services, and IT. This is the sixth region in the continental United States and reflects Cloud’s “tremendous growth.” Customers in the Western U.S. already have access to Los Angeles and Oregon.

Today, 19 regions are available, with Osaka, Japan going live in the coming weeks and Jakarta, Indonesia early next year. Google has opened 15 new regions and 45 zones across 13 countries in just three years. By 2020, Google Cloud will have 23 regions around the world.

Open source partnerships

Google proper is responsible for TensorFlow, Kubernetes, Go, and other open source projects. The company today announced a strategic partnership with “leading open source-centric companies” focussed on data management and analytics:

Confluent, DataStax, Elastic, InfluxData, MongoDB, Neo4j, and Redis Labs

The goal is to let customers “use open-source technology easily and in a cloud-native way.” These services will be integrated into the Google Cloud Platform for simplified management, billing with one invoice, and support through a single ticketing system. There will also be a single UI to manage apps, with services working to optimize performance.

Cloud Run

Cloud Run is a new “serverless compute platform for containerized apps with portability built-in” that balances the benefits of both containers and serverless implementations. Available in beta, users can “run stateless HTTP-driven containers, without worrying about the infrastructure.”

It takes care of all infrastructure management including provisioning, configuring, scaling, and managing servers. It automatically scales up or down within seconds, even down to zero depending on traffic, ensuring you pay only for the resources you actually use.

Based on Knative, Cloud Run is also available on Google Kubernetes Engine.

Anthos

Google today renamed Cloud Services Platform, which was announced last July, to Anthos. It lets developers easily create, deploy, run, and manage applications on both on-prem hardware and the public cloud. It’s not limited to just Google’s services (Cloud Platform and Kubernetes Engine), with developers able to manage workloads running on third-party clouds like Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft Azure.

Anthos lets you run your applications, unmodified, on existing on-prem hardware investments or in the public cloud, and is based on the Cloud Services Platform that we announced last year.

Google today also announced Anthos Migrate in beta. It helps move existing virtual machines from on-premise or other clouds directly into GKE containers.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: