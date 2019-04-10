Google Search Console adds new site traffic report for Google Discover

Introduced last year, Google Discover is the company’s latest implementation of the Google Feed. With 800M monthly active users thanks to availability on Android, iOS, and the mobile web, Google is now providing some publishers with traffic data from the source.

Google Discover is a quick swipe right from the homescreen on most Android devices, and available in both the Google app for Android and iOS. The feed of personalized articles last year also came to Google.com on mobile devices for even wider availability.

As of September 2018, Google reported that Discover has 800 million users every month. For sites and publishers, it is a major driver of traffic. A major update for Google’s 20th anniversary last September also began surfacing evergreen articles and videos that might be months or years old, but are still relevant to a user’s interests.

The Google Search Console is now adding a new Discover report to share relevant statistics and “help answer questions,” including:

How often is my site shown in users’ Discover? How large is my traffic?

Which pieces of content perform well in Discover?

How does my content perform differently in Discover compared to traditional search results?

Google hopes to provide publishers and sites visibility into Discover traffic. This report will be available to “websites that have accumulated meaningful visibility in Discover.” Given its newness, data only goes back to March 2019.

We hope this report is helpful in thinking about how you might optimize your content strategy to help users discover engaging information– both new and evergreen.

