Google Discover begins rolling out to google.com on mobile web

One of the most notable steps Google took last month to prepare for the next 20 years of Search is Google Discover. A rebrand of the Google Feed, it is part of the company’s efforts to surface information without users actively having to ask for it. Google Discover is now beginning to roll out in google.com on mobile devices.

Originating as Google Now, Google last year replaced it with the Google Feed. Available to the left of your home screen on Android, it surfaces articles based on your interests from sports, entertainment, and other Search history. The company notes that it is used by 800 million users every month.

In September, Google announced a new name, visual design, and features. However, the biggest change is that it’s coming to google.com on mobile devices. The Google homepage is notoriously simple and stark with only a search bar against a white background.

On the mobile web, a feed of cards now appear below the Search field, exactly like in the Google app on Android and iOS. Above each story is a topic header that features Discover’s star icon that can be clicked to see more related articles.

Cards feature a cover image, title, and brief summary, as well as the site name and published date. An overflow menu in the upper-right corner allows you to dismiss (or hide), say you’re not interested in the topic, or block the site from appearing in Discover again.

Meanwhile, the bottom-right corner features the ability to determine whether you see more or less of a subject. Other content types that appear here include live sports scores and YouTube videos. Some stories will feature a carousel of more cards underneath that include a summary or the actors in a show. Performance on a Pixel 3 is quite snappy, with smooth scrolling, while the feed is not endless.

As of Saturday morning, Google Discover has rolled out to a number of devices we’ve checked, including iPhones and Pixels. Available in any mobile browser, including Safari on iOS and Chrome, it will feature a card towards the top that introduces all the new features and how users can learn more.

It comes as Google this week also rolled out Google Lens to Google Images on the mobile web, as part of another initiative to make the future of Search more visual.

