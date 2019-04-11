Google and Huawei will pay owners of faulty Nexus 6P devices up to $400 in lawsuit settlement

The Nexus 6P offers fond memories for some people, but for others, it’s more like a nightmare. Google and Huawei have been sued twice regarding Nexus 6P issues, and now, owners of those faulty devices are entitled to a chunk of cash.

If you’ll recall early last year, Google and Huawei were handed a lawsuit over bootloop problems on some Nexus 6P units. While it’s unlikely those devices are still in use at this point, the two companies have preliminarily agreed to settle on the suit. Once approved, this settlement would put Google and Huawei on the hook for $9.75 million and would give payments of up to $400 to participating plaintiffs.

The Verge explains that this suit alleges that Google and Huawei breached the warranty on the Nexus 6P because both were aware of the issue but did not properly respond to it, and continuing to sell the device. The settlement could be approved at the next court hearing on May 9th, and Nexus 6P owners who purchased the device after September 25th, 2015.

Google did offer Pixel XL’s as replacements to faulty Nexus 6Ps for some users. Those who took advantage of that offer are still eligible for reimbursement, but only for a measly $10 or so.

Of course, claiming the cash won’t be as simple as putting your name in. The as-filed form further explains:

Subject to adjustment depending on how many claims of various kinds were made, people who experienced alleged bootloop and submit documentation of the issue will receive up to $325, people who experienced alleged battery drain and submit documentation of the issue will receive up [to] $150, and people who experienced alleged issues on multiple Nexus 6P’s and submit documentation of the issues will receive up to $400.

Finally, those who don’t provide documentation but do attest to having bootloop or battery issues can get at least $10, but won’t get any more than $75. Apparently, any remaining money from the settlement will be used to reimburse those who paid for insurance claims relating to these issues.

