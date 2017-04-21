Google and Huawei are officially being sued over battery issues on the Nexus 6P

As much as we loved the “final” crop of Nexus smartphones, neither have aged super well. One of the biggest issues facing Nexus 6P owners has been early, unexpected battery shutdowns. The cause has been unclear, but Google and Huawei haven’t done much to fix it. Now, they’re facing the consequences of that.

Early this year a law firm laid the groundwork for this suit, and earlier this week, it made things official. The full details of the lawsuit can be read here (via Android Police), but it focuses on two main issues.

The first is, of course, the early battery shutdown. The lawsuit cites several online comments and reviews that show users’ run-ins with the battery shutdowns. The law firm further brings up 10 causes of action falling under both federal and state laws regarding advertising and warranties.

The firm handling this case, Chimicles & Tikellis, has filed in the Eastern District of Texas federal court, a court known for pushing cases through quicker than most. By pushing the case here, Google and Huawei may decide to settle before things go further. At the end of the day, though, we can only hope that this all pushes through further action by the two companies to resolve these problems for Nexus 6P owners.