Ring smart home gear, Google Home Hub at $80, and wireless earbuds top today’s best deals

You'll find deals on Ring smart home gear, Google Home Hub, and truly wireless earbuds in today's 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Ring smart home accessories are on sale at Home Depot

Today only over at Home Depot, various Ring smart home accessories are on sale, including doorbell cams, floodlights, and more. With warm weather upon us, it’s time to shore up your outdoor security and these Ring bundles will certainly do the trick. Deals start at $219 on a number of Ring’s various accessories and more.

Google Home Hub is on sale again

In case you missed the deal at the beginning of the week, Google Home Hub is on sale once again at $80 shipped. That’s good for at least $50 off the regular going rate and the second best offer we’ve seen. Now is a great time to jump into the world of Assistant-controlled devices and Google Home Hub is arguably the best way to control your entire smart home.

SoundPEATS offers low-cost truly wireless earbuds

In today’s smartphone accessories roundup, you can find a pair of SoundPEATS TrueFree Wireless Earbuds on sale for $22.50. That takes 25% off the regular going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. While this pair of earbuds certainly won’t match the latest AirPods in sound quality, it’s tough to beat this price.

Last day to enter our Colorware x Nintendo Switch giveaway!

Have you entered our Nintendo Switch giveaway yet? Today marks the last chance to win this retro-inspired console that’s valued at $599. Head over to this page and enter today.

You'll find the rest of today's best deals over at 9to5Toys, including offers on Logitech Harmony remotes, hard drives and much more.

