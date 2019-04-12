Galaxy S10 update aims to fix ultrasonic fingerprint issues, March 2019 patch rolling out

The ultrasonic fingerprint reader on the Samsung Galaxy S10 was said to be the most accurate and fastest version of in-display scanners on the market, but that doesn’t seem to have been the case from day one.

Complaints of poor performance, slow unlock speeds, and issues with fingerprint recognition overall have been common on communities such as /r/GalaxyS10. Samsung has listened to these complaints and is now pushing out an update that is said to help resolve many of these issues with the in-display fingerprint reader.

The update measures in at just 6.9MB and is solely a patch for the biometrics on the Galaxy S10 and S10+. Rather than a full OS update or standard OTA the update comes via the Fingerprint app found on Galaxy devices.

Version 2.0.8.4 should help you with any unlocking woes, make the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner more responsive and overall a better experience. Naturally, this update will rollout in stages like always, so it may not be ready for your device just yet.

We’re unsure though if this update will be able to do anything about the ability to 3D print your fingerprint and essentially trick your Galaxy S10 into unlocking. If any adventurous 3D printer owners want to give it a go, who are we to argue.

Not only are the fingerprint issues hopefully being resolved, unlock US Galaxy S10 users can expect to see the March 2019 security patch along with bug fixes and performance enhancements rolling out over the coming days.

While the update is a little overdue, it brings much-needed security to Galaxy S10 devices. Firmware versions G973U1EU1ASD3, G973U1OYM1ASD3, and G973U1UEU1ASD3 should now be available to download and weigh in at 563MB. It’s worth noting that this update does not bring biometric fixes — this is a completely separate download.

If you’ve managed to get either update for your Galaxy S10 device, be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: