Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 receiving Android Pie, Galaxy S7 looking unlikely

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, which still packs a punch as arguably one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market is now receiving Android Pie. And although there were rumors and reports that the Samsung Galaxy S7 was set to receive Android Pie, it now looks highly unlikely.

After a massive rollout to the Galaxy S9, Note 9, S8, and Note 8, owners of the Galaxy Tab S4 can rejoice at the Android Pie plus OneUI overhaul. Given the tablet was released at the very same time as the Galaxy Note 9, a full Android Pie experience was always expected.

At present, there are confirmed reports (via XDA-Developers) of the update rolling out in France with firmware version T835XXU2BSD1. That One UI build is limited to LTE versions of the Tab S4, but does bode well for the update reaching Wi-Fi models in the next few days and weeks. The full update also brings with it the March 2019 security patch.

It will also be interesting to see how Android Pie and One UI differs on the Galaxy Tab S4 to the standard version. And if it will be the same as found on mobile devices like the Galaxy Note 9. Is it simply One UI scaled up, or are there new extras designed specifically for the increased real estate?

We have also heard reports that the Samsung Galaxy S7 could receive an Android Pie update, but that still looks unlikely. A recent certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance had seemingly shown the Galaxy S7 running Android Pie firmware just days ago.

The problem is: that listing was since amended and the original filing was removed entirely. This removal hinted at a mistake and thanks to some digging by the folks over at SamMobile, they have pointed out that this could have merely been a typo as the Galaxy S7 model number is SM-G930F while the Galaxy Xcover 4 has the model number SM-G390F.

A mixup seems plausible as that latter device received certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance merely hours later, while the original listing was retracted. It seems more than likely that this was a mixup and we curse whoever had originally got our hopes up.

It’s a real shame for anyone holding on to the Galaxy S7, as Android Pie has been teased, touted and has likely become torture at this point. For anyone holding out for the update, it might be worth looking elsewhere unless you’re happy being stuck on Android Oreo. That said, quarterly security updates are still pencilled in, so it’s not all bad news.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: