US release dates confirmed for Samsung Galaxy Fold, pre-orders begin tomorrow

While we haven’t yet seen much of the Samsung Galaxy Fold beyond a few video snippets, the folding smartphone is heading to the US on April 26th, with the Galaxy S10 5G following sometime in May.

The 7.3-inch folding device will set you back $1,980, whereas the pricing for the S10 5G still hasn’t been confirmed. Samsung confirmed the official US launch, with T-Mobile also stating that pre-orders for both handsets will begin from tomorrow.

That flexible display was always expected to come to the United States, but this confirmation means that the Galaxy Fold is the first commercially available folding device to launch in North America.

Whether it will prove to be a success is another question entirely as the price tag is no doubt steep when you can get two top-tier smartphones for the same cost. With T-Mobile stocking the large folio-style device, we expect other carriers to follow suit in the coming days.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G poses a bigger problem: 5G infrastructure or lack thereof. Verizon has only just launched their own 5G network in Chicago and Minneapolis. Reports lead us to believe the 5G S10 will launch officially on May 16th, with orders shipping two days later. However, Samsung has not yet confirmed this officially.

Spring is an exciting time for consumers and Samsung. Soon, we will introduce not one, but two, of the biggest leaps forward in mobile innovation: Starting tomorrow, anyone who has registered on Samsung.com to receive more information about Galaxy Fold will be given an exclusive invitation to be the first in line to reserve this cutting-edge device.

will be given an exclusive invitation to be the first in line to reserve this cutting-edge device. And, starting in May, the Galaxy S10 5G will be available for U.S. consumers, with pre-orders starting soon.

5G will no doubt prove to be a tough sell to the general public to begin with, but the inherent benefits are no doubt there to see. With some reports of connectivity issues with the Galaxy S10 5G, we’ll save judgement until we eventually get to test it on a network for ourselves.

The Fold meanwhile has longevity and durability question marks all over it, even despite Samsung showcasing stress tests on video. It would be foolish to not worry about the potential issues that can arise as a result of general usage on a folding handset.

Are you looking to pick up the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Galaxy S10 5G? Let us know in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: