Google Fit participating in WHO’s ‘Health for All Challenge’ next month

Part of using any fitness app like Google Fit is to be challenged to do more activities. Continuing the app’s partnership with the World Health Organization, Google Fit will be inviting users to participate in the 2019 “Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge” next month.

Last May, the World Health Organization (WHO) found great success in their inaugural “Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge.” Because of this success, the organization is partnering with Google Fit to drive this year’s Health for All Challenge, taking place on May 19th.

This is not the first time WHO has partnered with Google Fit, as the organization, along with the American Heart Association, was deeply involved with the app’s recent redesign. Part of that redesign was the creation of collective challenges, like #GetFitWithGoogle Challenge that ran for the entire month of January.

Google Fit’s role in the Health for All Challenge has not been shared publicly, but a teardown of the latest Google Fit update revealed some of the important details. It seems that Google Fit will be attempting to get registered participants to collectively walk (or run, jog, bike, etc) in one day the complete distance of walking around the earth.

<string name=”who_challenge_signup_title”>”Walk the Talk: The Health for All Challenge”</string> <string name=”who_challenge_opt_in_text”>”To raise awareness of the World Health Organization’s global mission, we’re challenging Fit users to go around the world in a day!”</string> <string name=”who_challenge_edu_text_3″>”It doesn’t matter how or where you take part, just remember to track your activity on the day. Walk, run, ride or rollerblade. Everything counts!”</string>

The app will let users commit to one of three different distances to help contribute to the overall goal. Leading up to the event, Google Fit will encourage users to sign up for the Health for All Challenge and also get their friends and family signed up.

<string name=”who_challenge_edu_text_1″>Share your commitment with friends and family, and bring them along on the day!</string> <string name=”who_challenge_short_estimation”>40 min walk</string> <string name=”who_challenge_medium_estimation”>1 hr walk</string> <string name=”who_challenge_long_estimation”>1.5 hr walk</string>

Will you be participating in the Health for All Challenge? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

