Nova Launcher update delivers Google Discover dark mode support, Numeric Dots

Android users have been clamoring for dark mode support for a couple of years now, and it’s finally starting to happen. This week, one of the most popular third-party launchers, Nova Launcher, has brought over a bit more darkness by supporting Google Discover’s dark theme.

In the changelog for Nova Launcher version 6.1, the biggest new addition is dark mode support for the Google Discover page. While that first hit the Pixel Launcher late last year, third-party options didn’t get the same love. Now, with the flip of a switch, Nova users can switch to the darker theme, or have it follow the launcher’s automatic mode. You’ll still need the companion app to get things working, though.

Google has been using dark cards on the feed page for a while, and Nova is now able to take advantage of that. Currently, there are three available “Theme” options in Settings > Integrations > Google Discover > Theme: Light, Dark, and Follow (Nova’s) Night mode.

Further in this update, Nova has also added support for Numeric Dots. This feature takes advantage of Android’s “Dots” API which was introduced in Oreo. Put simply, this new feature adds a dot with a number to any app on your homescreen which has an unread notification. It’s just like the old TelsaUnread add-on app, but this time it should be far more reliable since it’s using newer APIs that won’t soon be deprecated.

