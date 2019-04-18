Android Pie now rolling out to US Moto G6 Play users

Motorola has officially announced the Android Pie update for its Moto G6 Play devices is now rolling out to US users.

While the update was expected, it’s great to see the Moto G6 play finally get the full Android Pie treatment. The OTA download will roll out over the course of the next few weeks.

The update also includes the April 2019 security patch along with the new gesture control method, improved audio controls, and all the extra features that Pie brings to the table.

Android™ 9.0 Pie improves your mobile experience from the new Intuitive Navigation and Recent App, an improved Do Not Disturb mode and a colourful settings menu, to anticipated longer battery life and revamped split screen. Android Pie also brings a redesigned Quick Settings, simplified volume controls, an easier way to manage notifications and more.

If you are a Moto G6 Play user, it’s worth checking to see if your device has the update waiting to be installed. To do so, head to your device Settings > System Updates > Download & Install to manually check if the OTA is waiting.

As this Moto G6 Android Pie update has literally only just been announced, it’s worthwhile checking back regularly as the update might take a few days or even weeks to reach your device.

