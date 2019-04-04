Mystery Moto device w/ four rear cameras appears in leaked renders, 360-degree video [Gallery]

It’s not often we see leaks of devices and have little to no idea what they could be. But that is exactly what has happened with a new mystery Motorola handset, which could be the first Moto device to feature four rear cameras.

Unearthed by @OnLeaks in collaboration with CashKaro, the handset shares similarities with a few other devices on the market. Rumors suggest that this will be a proper premium Motorola device with top-tier specifications and replace the Moto X series.

It’s because of the lack of information about internals, that we can only really speculate about what this handset might offer. The outer shell does give us a pretty good idea though of what we might see.

You can see that the rear camera array definitely resembles the Huawei Mate 20 Pro stove-top setup, but with the Motorola logo embossed underneath. Judging by the renders, it doesn’t look as though this is hiding a rear fingerprint reader — as we see on other Moto handsets.

At least one of these cameras will have a 48-megapixel sensor judging my the “48MP” lettering seen right there on the back panel. The rest of the camera setup remains a mystery, although we’re likely to see at the very least a sensor for better portrait mode shots. Either way, it’s exciting to see a Motorola handset that might actually offer exceptional camera performance — or so we hope.

Back to the front and this 6.2-inch handset will feature a teardrop notch akin to the OnePlus 6T. The device is rumored to have an in-display fingerprint reader too, which we believe would be a first for a Moto handset too. You can also see that the headphone port remains intact, with the USB-C port present and correct also.

It should be a sizeable but manageable device, with 158.7 x 75 x 8.8mm dimensions giving us another glimpse of what to expect. Beyond that, we have very little extra detail of note. This mystery Motorola device could ship as an Android One handset or simply forgo that in favor of the lightweight Moto skin atop stock.

If and when we get further details, we will be sure to share those. Are you excited for a proper flagship level Motorola device? Let us know in the comments section below.

