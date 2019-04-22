Kick off Earth Day 2019 by recycling your old Google Pixel, Samsung phone, and more

It’s Earth Day 2019, so there’s no better time than now to think about how your Google Pixel or other Android device will affect the planet when they reach the end of their life. It might be an original Google Pixel sitting in your desk that you want to recycle, or maybe even a Pixel 3 that you’d like to sell to upgrade to the another phone. Whatever the case, here’s how to ensure your devices get recycled well.

If you appreciate the site, Earth Day 2019 also happens to serve as an opportunity to support 9to5Google. With our friends at MyPhones Unlimited, we’re launching our very own Google Pixel trade in & recycling portal today, where you can find great trade in values for your old devices. You’ll get cash for these trades, and you’ll deal with none of the hassle of selling them yourself.

Today only, you can get an additional $10 for your trades with 9to5Google/MyPhones by using code EARTHDAY. If you have something they can’t purchase, they’ll also recycle for free.

Of course, there are other ways you can make sure your Google Pixel or other Android device is properly recycled and/or reused. For newer devices, Google’s own Pixel phone trade in site is certainly a popular option, and you might actually prefer to put the money toward a new Pixel anyway. Sites like Gazelle and Decluttr, or even your cellular carrier (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint all have trade in programs) also might be worth checking out.

Older Google Pixel and Android devices can be dropped off at Best Buy, Staples, and even Apple Stores for free recycling if you just want to ensure minimal environmental impact.

And finally, you can of course list your device for sale online to maximize its value. eBay is one of the most popular auction sites on the web, but other sites like Swappa offer a great alternative. Swappa lets you sell your old Pixel, Samsung flagship, or other Android and Chrome OS devices with low fees. Both of these options obviously lack the convenience of one-click selling like you can find at the dedicated trade in sites, however.

Google itself is celebrating Earth Day as well, first and foremost in the form of its usual Google Doodle:

This year’s annual Earth Day Doodle takes us around the planet we call home to discover some of the awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it. Specifically, the interactive slideshow Doodle explores six organisms across elevations—along with their earthly superlative!

If you want to put your trade in earnings toward a new phone, Google is offering a killer deal today on the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL: 50% off on Google Fi for its 4th birthday.