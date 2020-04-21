To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Google has created a relaxing game that lets you control a bee pollinating flowers.

On April 22, 1970, a new tradition was formed with the first celebration of Earth Day in the United States, a holiday dedicated to preserving our planet and reversing climate change. In the fifty years since then, Earth Day has become an international tradition, allowing the world to come together to do our part to give back to nature.

To celebrate Earth Day’s fiftieth anniversary, Google has partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy to develop a game about the humble honeybee. In the incredibly relaxing experience, you use your mouse or touchscreen to move a bee between flowers of different colors, bringing matching pollen to where it needs to go. Between levels, you’re treated to useful facts about the honeybee’s purpose and the incredible impact they have on the earth.

If you’re ever looking to get back into the honeybee zen once Earth Day 2020 has come and gone, the game will continue to live on the Google Doodle blog. With it, you’ll also find a fantastic introduction from the founder of The Honeybee Conservancy, Guillermo Fernandez who shared some of his thoughts on the Earth Day doodle and some tips on how to help your local honeybees.

What we love about today’s Google Doodle is how it captures the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits. Imagine then, the pollinating power that trillions (yes, trillions!) of bees have on ecosystems around the world! Today’s Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results. And while beekeeping may be not be for everyone, there are so many easy ways to help save bees, even while social distancing in today’s world

Staying in theme with the Doodle, Google is also launching a series of Earth Day gifs on Tenor, which you can easily find by searching “GoogleDoodles” in your favorite places to find and share gifs, including Gboard. Or, you can check them all out below.

