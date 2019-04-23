Hands-on: Elevation Lab’s USB-C CordDock is a convenient wired charging dock w/ a neat design

Wireless charging may be all the rage these days, but many users still aren’t joining the cable-free game. Whether that’s because your OEM doesn’t see the value in Qi or just because you prefer the faster speeds, Elevation Lab has a neat new accessory for you with its new USB-C CordDock.

The USB-C CordDock from Elevation Lab is one of the best docks for wired charging I’ve personally used, and the reason why comes down to how it’s designed.

The dock uses a “NanoPad” to stick to the surface you place it on. While it’s a bit tricky if you don’t have a completely smooth surface, the adhesive-free method holds tight once in place. This keeps the dock from sliding around, but allows you to easily remove your device with just one hand. With past docks I’ve used, two hands were a necessity, so this just feels great to me. The entire dock is also built from soft plastic, so scratches definitely won’t be a problem.

The back of the dock features two “screw” adjusters. These help hold the phone up, regardless of how thick or thin it is.

Further, the CordDock connects to your device using a custom USB-C to USB-C cable. One end of the 6-foot nylon braided cable is normal for your power adapter, but the other end has a custom design that enables a neat trick.

If you pull directly up on the CordDock, your device will disconnect from the cable entirely. However, if you pull forward, the cable stays attached while the dock stays in place. I do love wireless charging, but this is simply a great way to keep your device charging while still using it. Personally, I used it at my desk, but I can see it being very useful on a bedside table as well.

Elevation Lab asks $35 for the USB-C CordDock, and I think it’s a worthy price point. You’re getting a neat docking solution that enables full-speed charging, as well as this clever design that makes everything easy to use. The CordDock even ships with some adjustment tools to ensure a perfect fit even when you’re using a case.

The Elevation Lab USB-C CordDock is available from the company’s own website as well as Amazon (currently $29.99).

