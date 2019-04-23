Samsung’s Linux on DeX beta now rolling out to Galaxy S9, S10, Tab S5e

The ultimate all-in-one style mobile device has been a desire for years, and even though Canonical themselves tried and failed to fund their own Ubuntu phone, Samsung’s Linux on DeX beta has actually realised the full desktop OS on a mobile device experience.
While we trialled the beta software at the tail end of last year on the Galaxy Note 9, it was only available to those who had access to the Note 9 or Galaxy Tab S4. That did leave a sour taste in the mouth for many wanting to try out Linux on their own Samsung handsets.
Samsung has today confirmed that the Linux on DeX beta has now extended to a further set of devices, and now fully supports Android Pie and their own One UI OS skin.
Users with the Galaxy S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G and the Tab S5e can now download the application and get started with Linux on their Galaxy devices. It’s worth noting that to download and install the app, you will need 8GB of free storage space on your device available.
Galaxy devices supported
Android Oreo
- Note9
- Tab S4
Android Pie
- Note9
- S9 & S9+
- S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G
- Tab S4
- Tab S5e
While fans of other Linux distros may not be too happy using Ubuntu, the ability to flick between Android and then a fully fledged desktop OS is still neat even if you’re a fervent advocate for another version fork of Linux.
How to install Linux on DeX
- Download the Linux on DeX beta application.
- Ensure you have at least 8GB of storage remaining on your Galaxy device
- Once you are accepted to the Linux on DeX beta program you will receive a link to download the application on your Samsung device.
- Open the application and download the official Ubuntu build for Samsung DeX devices to your local storage.
- Once completed, you can assign storage limits before launching directly into your Ubuntu desktop.
What can you do with Linux on DeX beta?
- Download your source code from Git repository and run and maintain your code base
- Manage and monitor your server using server CLI
- Create C/C++/Java projects using your favorite IDE
- Enjoy a true desktop PC experience using an Android-powered device
Where can you get DeX?
It’s worth noting that the Linux on DeX beta is not guaranteed to lead to a fully fledged release on Samsung devices in future. That said, the beta program being opened up to more devices is a great sign that we will eventually see Linux on future Galaxy devices.
If you’ve tried it on your handset, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
