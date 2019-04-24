Latest Google Pixel 3a leak shows off the phone in detail

The Google Pixel 3a is proving very leak friendly as a sole press render has appeared courtesy of legendary leakster Evan Blass.

The press render only showcases the upcoming Google Pixel 3a, with the 3a XL being the notable absentee. We do know a great deal about the device already, so seeing what appears to be an official render is yet another bonus.

It shows the 5.6-inch notch-free display, which we already know will have a 2220 x 1080 FHD+ OLED panel. That two-tone color rear ties the Pixel line together nicely and includes the rear-mounted physical fingerprint reader.

The display chins haven’t magically shrunk and the render has a lovely wallpaper that really does blend into the top of the display. No doubt to help give the feeling that the bezels are smaller than they will be in real life.

That said, the lack of notch on this particular Pixel 3a press render will be a real bonus for anyone who really cannot abide by the display adornment.

While the color appears to be white, unlike the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the Pixel 3a looks as though it will come with an orange power button akin to the ‘Not Pink’ Pixel 3.

The Pixel 3a looks a lot better in this press render than the previous models we’ve seen leak in hands-on images some time ago. The plastic white body looked to have a much more glossy look in those images, whereas here, the Pixel 3a render looks much more matte in appearance.

This fresh Google Pixel 3a render doesn’t unearth a great deal more that we already know ahead of the proposed May 7th launch at I/O 2019. The mid-range handset will likely be a big seller if priced well.

