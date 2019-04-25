Samsung Galaxy S10 5G now available for pre-order at $1,300, Galaxy Note 10 5G confirmed

It’s going to be a while until 5G hits the mainstream, and in the meantime, it’s probably going to add a lot of cost to our smartphones. Today, Samsung’s first 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G has officially gone up for pre-order, and it’s got a big price in tow. On top of that, a 5G Galaxy Note 10 has also been officially confirmed.

Verizon opens pre-orders for Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

After debuting alongside the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e, the Galaxy S10 5G has finally gone up for pre-order and been given an official price tag. Verizon Wireless is the exclusive place to buy the Galaxy S10 5G for now, and it costs $1,299. That’s actually considerably lower than many expected, and the monthly payments come out to just under $55/month.

For the Galaxy S10 5G’s price tag, you’ll get a huge, supercharged version of Samsung’s latest flagship. That includes an extra ToF camera on the back and the front, a larger 6.7-inch display, 4,500 mAh battery, and more. That’s on top of the added 5G connectivity which is thanks to Qualcomm hardware inside.

Of course, 5G is still in early days with barely any coverage around the US. Only a few select cities will support Verizon’s 5G network by the end of 2019.

Verizon says that Galaxy S10 5G pre-orders will be shipped by May 16th.

A 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 has been confirmed

In an earnings call (via The Verge), Verizon explicitly confirmed that they would be carrying a 5G variant of this year’s Galaxy Note.

It comes as no real surprise that Samsung is going all in on 5G and bringing the feature to the Galaxy Note 10, but it’s nice to have official confirmation. While it’s still unclear if Samsung will offer separate variants of the Note 10 with or without 5G, that still seems like the most likely route.

The Galaxy Note 10 will have 5G… somehow

