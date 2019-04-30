OnePlus 7 Pro camera samples confirm ultrawide lens for triple-camera array

Yesterday we got our first look at what will come from the OnePlus 7 Pro’s camera, and today we’re getting more details confirmed. Thanks to camera samples shared by the company, it’s confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will indeed have an ultrawide lens as part of its triple-camera array.

The best gifts for Android users

It’s already been confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the company’s first with a whopping 3 cameras on its rear. Just yesterday, some samples shared from a news outlet confirmed that one of the lenses would be a telephoto option, offering 3x optical zoom.

Now, OnePlus has shared more samples from the OnePlus 7 Pro, this time confirming an ultrawide lens. In the gallery below, we can see three perspectives on the same picture. One shot is taken with a standard sensor (rumored to be 48MP) with another clearly being zoomed in 3x. The other sample, however, shows a distant, wide shot which is clearly taken with an ultrawide lens.

OnePlus is far from the first to adopt this array. LG has been using ultrawide lenses for years, and this year, we’ve seen Huawei and Samsung go all in on the camera tech. It’s a great trend to see, and one we’re happy OnePlus is adopting for its upcoming flagship.

The OnePlus 7 Pro goes official on May 14th.

More on OnePlus 7 Pro:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: