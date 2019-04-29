OnePlus 7 Pro newspaper ad confirms there won’t be a notch, teases pop-up selfie camera

We’re just a couple of weeks out from the debut of the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, and the teaser machine is in full swing over at the company’s marketing department. Today, a full-page teaser ad in The New York Times has confirmed there’s no notch on the OnePlus 7 Pro, as well as a peek at the pop-up selfie camera.

The best gifts for Android users

Shown off in a picture over on Twitter, OnePlus has put out a full-page teaser ad for the OnePlus 7 Pro in The New York Times. The ad shows the May 14th launch date, but also gives us a new look at the upcoming phone.

In a sketch similar to an animation from Twitter last week, this ad shows a blown-up view of the phone, revealing a general look at the internal components. Thanks to this, we can see bits and pieces such as the battery, USB-C port, in-display fingerprint sensor, and it’s another chance to mourn the death of the headphone jack.

What’s notable here, though, is that we can also see the pop-up selfie camera components for the OnePlus 7 Pro. It’s pretty obvious that the component is located in the same place as previous leaks have detailed, such as the one embedded above.

Further, the text on the ad also confirms that the OnePlus 7 Pro won’t have a notch in its display. This really shouldn’t come as a surprise at this point, but the confirmation is more than welcome. It’s also clear based on the sketch that bezels on all sides will be very minimal.

What up with the 5-year-old dig at Apple?

No bells and whistles.

No bezel.

No notch.

Just a better phone. Now that's newsworthy.@nytimes pic.twitter.com/85DgxLG7YN — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) April 29, 2019

More on OnePlus 7 Pro:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: