OnePlus 7 Pro pricing could be the highest ever from the company w/ €749 price tag

From the design to the spec sheet, it’s become pretty clear that the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro is not going to be cheap. This morning, a fresh leak has revealed the pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and if true, it’s the highest we’ve ever seen from the company.

The best gifts for Android users

Android Central and Ishan Argwal have today reported the European pricing for the OnePlus 7 Pro. While it’s unconfirmed officially, obviously, the track record at play here suggests this is what we’ll be seeing come May 14th.

Apparently, the main OnePlus 7 Pro model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is going to cost €749 in Europe. Meanwhile, a model with the same 256GB of storage, but 12GB of RAM on board will ask for €819. This report wasn’t able to get a firm number on the base 6GB/128GB model, but it’s reasonable to assume €699 or so for that device.

Based on past OnePlus launches, it’s not a stretch to see US pricing lining up directly with European numbers. Assuming that, the three OnePlus 7 Pro models would see pricing at $699, $749, and $819 respectively. Those are some pretty huge numbers. As mentioned the other day, it probably comes back to the new display.

While other OEMs are still charging far more for their devices – even the “cheap” Samsung Galaxy S10e starts at $749 – this is still by far the highest priced model we’ve ever seen from OnePlus. The company is making a splash in the premium market, and these prices mean we’ll be judging this device against top-tier devices such as the Pixel 3 or Galaxy S10. For a company that’s hinged its success on value, that’s a risky move, let’s see how it pans out.

More on OnePlus 7 Pro:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: