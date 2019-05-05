Gmail for Android preps Google Tasks integration [APK Insight]

Last April, Google redesigned Gmail on the web with the Material Theme and a number of features like snoozing, nudges, and Smart Reply. Aimed at boosting productivity, another effort was a new side panel with widgets for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. Google Tasks integration could now be coming to the Android app.

Google Tasks integration

On the web, users can drag emails to Gmail’s right-hand side panel to create a task. The email is linked for quick access, with users able to add a date/time reminder, subtasks, and any relevant additional details.

Version 2019.04.14.246198419 of Gmail for Android today reveals an “Add to Tasks” string that suggests Google Tasks integration on mobile. The Material Theme for Gmail on Android/iOS arrived earlier this year with the visual redesign and density preferences, with snoozing and nudges already available.

However, the process for creating tasks might be through a conventional button in the overflow menu. After tapping, a toast message will likely appear at the bottom of the screen to confirm the success or failure of the action, with a link to “View.” Users are presumably pushed out to the Google Tasks app to add additional details.

<string name=”att_add”>Add to Tasks</string>

<string name=”att_failure”>Failed to create task</string> <string name=”att_success”>New task created</string> <string name=”att_view”>View</string>

However, there is a possibility of Google Tasks opening as a miniature window through the existing Gmail Add-on UI paradigm, which the company introduced in October 2017. On Android, there is a bar at the bottom of the screen that lists “Available add-ons.” Tapping will launch a panel that takes up half the display.

How to update?

