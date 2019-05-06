May security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images and OTAs live

Ahead of I/O 2019 and the next Android Q Beta, the May security patch is now rolling out to Pixel phones. There are no functional updates for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL this month.

There are 10 issues resolved in the May security patch dated 2019-05-01 and 20 for 2019-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

According to Google, there were “no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues.” The Pixel C from 2015 continues to receive Android 8.1 security patches.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists no security fixes or functional updates.

The full download and OTA links for the May security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Android 9.0

Android 8.1

