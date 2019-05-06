OnePlus 7 Pro display will be HDR10+ certified, new leaks show off pop-up camera, ‘Almond’ color

A new week begins and a new flood of OnePlus 7 information is unleashed. Today, the company has officially confirmed some specifications regarding the OnePlus 7 Pro’s display and right alongside that, new leaks are showing off the phone in its third “Almond” color variant.

OnePlus 7 Pro display is HDR10+ certified

First and foremost, OnePlus’ Pete Lau has confirmed that the display on the OnePlus 7 Pro is HDR10+ certified. Following the Galaxy S10 family, OnePlus is only the second major OEM to implement this sort of display, and it’s confirmed and certified already.

Further on the display front this morning, Ishan Agarwal has reiterated some specifications regarding the OnePlus 7 Pro display. He says in a tweet that the 6.67-inch OLED panel will be QHD+ with curved glass along the sides. He further details that, like Samsung, the software will scale based on what the user is doing between FHD+ and QHD+. The refresh rate can also apparently switch back and forth between 60Hz and 90Hz.

Pop-Up selfie camera gets pictured in detail

In another tweet, Ishan also shows off the OnePlus 7 Pro’s pop-up selfie camera in detail (WinFuture quickly corroborated this). He reports that this camera apparently pops out of the phone quicker than comparable designs from Vivo and OPPO, and still supports the company’s Face Unlock authentication method.

Ishan also says that the in-display fingerprint sensor in the OnePlus 7 Pro is better than the one in the OnePlus 6T, but there’s nothing to quantify that.

Here’s the ‘Almond’ OnePlus 7 color

Finally, Roland Quandt of WinFuture has managed to publish a first look at the Almond colorway for the OnePlus 7 family. This color variant has been rumored for quite some time, but today’s renders are the first time we’re actually seeing it. The nearly gold color is pretty fitting of the “Almond” moniker, and it fits the overall design of the OnePlus 7 quite well. The color also extends just ever so slightly around to the display bezels on the OnePlus 7 Pro pictured.

The OnePlus 7 series is expected to be available in “Mirror Grey,” “Nebula Blue,” and this “Almond” color.

The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 go official next week.

