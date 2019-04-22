OnePlus CEO confirms OnePlus 7 Pro w/ ‘breakthrough’ display that hints at high price tag

Over the past week, a ton of new information has come out regarding the new release from OnePlus. Today, the company has confirmed that it is indeed working on a OnePlus 7 Pro to go along with the standard release, as well as some interesting new details about the device that could hint at its price.

Speaking to The Verge, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has officially confirmed a few details about the upcoming releases from the company. Importantly, this includes the first official confirmation that the OnePlus 7 Pro exists, as well as confirmation of the series’ name (as if that were ever in doubt).

Most of the specifications and design of this upcoming device were completely avoided in the interview aside from the sketch above, but Lau did detail a “breakthrough” display on the coming device. That display, which is rumored to be a 90Hz OLED panel, could also drive up the OnePlus 7 Pro price significantly.

Lau says that this new display panel in the OnePlus 7 Pro has a price that’s three times as expensive as what you’d find on previous OnePlus phones, and even some other Android devices too. This makes the OnePlus 7 Pro a “risky” investment for the company as this new premium phone’s success will hinge on the new display.

The expected design of the OnePlus 7 Pro

Adding some promise to that, however, is Lau’s reaction to the panel. He says that the first time he saw it, he was “stunned.” As teased last week, this is thanks to how smooth the new panel looks.

Further in this interview, Lau talked about the 5G device coming from the company. It’s confirmed here that the 5G offering will be a variant on top of the OnePlus 7 Pro, presumably at an even higher price. Apparently, OnePlus won’t be pushing 5G too hard with this device, seemingly aware of how limited 5G availability still is at this point.

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to be unveiled at an event on May 14th.

