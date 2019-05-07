Google Assistant support is heading to Waze within the next few weeks

The Google Assistant is heading to Waze within the next few weeks, giving you the ability to control a wide array of aspects of your device while using the driving navigation application.

While a vast proportion of people use Google Maps solely as their navigation application of choice, Waze has grown as an alternative choice thanks to the live travel update information and user ability to update traffic status.

The addition of full Google Assistant support for Waze is another welcome addition as those who rely on the live updates and community-driven real-time information for daily commutes and navigation help.

Google Assistant within Waze will also work hand-in-hand with the new Driving Mode UI and streamlined experience when driving. By having the Assistant within the app, it should help you manage your commutes much more safely and completely hands-free.

In the car, the Assistant offers a hands-free way to get things done while you’re on the road. Earlier this year we brought the Assistant to navigation in Google Maps, and in the next few weeks, you’ll be able to get help with the Assistant using your voice when you’re driving with Waze.

We don’t yet have a concrete release date, but during the I/O keynote, we’re left with just ‘a few weeks’ as the timeframe, which we anticipate will come in an application update within the next month. That said, for fans and avid users of Waze, this is a massive new addition that will be welcomed from the get-go.

We’ll be sure to update as we learn of the official release date.

