‘Google Nest’ branding extends to cameras, video doorbell, thermostat, more

Google I/O finally delivered the “Nest Hub Max” smart display, and also confirmed the new Google Nest branding. Replacing Google Home, this new branding is set to take over almost all of Google’s smart home products, and as of tonight, the company has started extending that branding over to products already on the market.

Pointed out first by Ron Amadeo of ArsTechnica on Twitter, the Google Nest branding has already started rolling out to several of the already-available smart home products in the company’s portfolio. This includes the classic Nest Thermostat, various Cams, and even the Hello Video Doorbell. Google has updated this branding both on its support forums as well as on the Google Store.

This change is pretty minor for most Nest products, but it does make the name considerably longer. Examples of this include the “Google Nest Secure Alarm System” or the “Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell.” It could be a lot worse, but just adding “Google” to the branding on these Nest products certainly isn’t helping the memorability. The full list follows:

Notably, Google still hasn’t rebranded any smart speakers with this new branding. The Google Nest Hub and Google Nest Hub Max are still the only Assistant products with this change. However, that may change in the near future.

