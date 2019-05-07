Google announces Nest Hub Max w/ built-in Nest Cam, 10-inch screen

With the Home Hub, Google created a Smart Display that was ideal for night stands by forgoing a camera, and doubling as a great picture frame. At I/O 2019, Google announced the Nest Hub Max with a larger screen and focus on security by integrating a Nest Cam.

As apparent by the name, the Nest Hub Max is not labeled as a “Google Home” device. This is part of a larger rebrand of Google’s smart home devices to the “Nest” brand.

Compared to the 6-inch Home Hub, the Nest Hub Max features a larger 10-inch HD screen that’s on par with the Lenovo Smart Display. This will provide a better experience for displaying photo slideshow, watching TV, or simply reading the time.

The device should also be well suited for watching YouTube and streaming music thanks to stereo speakers and a “powerful” rear-facing woofer, with the name also a nod to the premium Google Home Max.

The marquee feature on Nest Hub Max is a built-in Nest Cam that allows for security features, like event history, enable Home/Away Assist, and motion notifications.

For Google Duo video calling, it is wide-angle to automatically keep users in view, with the privacy switch to turn off the microphone also electronically disabling the lens. The camera also works to recognize Quick Gestures, like raising your hand to start/pause music and media.

Face Match — like Voice Match — will work to recognize users whenever they walk in front of a camera. It will load your personalized information, like calendar appointments and video call messages. This occurs locally on-device with camera data never leaving the device.

So in the morning, when you walk into the kitchen, the Assistant knows to greet you with your calendar, commuting details, the weather, and other information you need to start your day. And when you get home from work, Hub Max welcomes you home with reminders and messages that have been waiting for you. The Assistant offers personalized recommendations for music and TV shows, and you can even see who left you a video message.

It features a Thread Hub to connect and control with smart home devices. Design-wise, it is essentially a scaled up Nest Hub, which was announced as the Google Home Hub last October.

The Nest Hub Max will be available in the US for $229, UK (£219), and Australia (AUS$349) later this summer.