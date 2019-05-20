New Google Nest Cam arrives at FCC, likely updated Indoor camera

At I/O 2019, Google Nest was announced as Made by Google’s new unified smart home brand. A new “wireless camera” has just arrived at the FCC in line with a past rumor that Google is gearing up to launch a new Nest Cam in 2019.

Filed under the existing Nest FCC grantee code and not Google’s, these devices carry NC111 and is classified as a “Wireless Camera.” The label at the base of this device officially confirms that this is a “Nest Cam” with model number A0005.

Today’s device is likely a refreshed or updated Nest Cam Indoor since that existing security camera is NC11 and model A00005. It is also long overdue for an update. Initial specs that can be gleaned from test reports include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Nest security cameras date back to the acquisition of Dropcam in 2014, with the Nest Cam announced a year later under the new branding. It features 1080p video resolution, night vision, and a speaker for two-way talk. In 2016, it was rebranded to Nest Cam Indoor following the launch of the Nest Cam Outdoor.

In the current Nest lineup, the Cam Indoor stands alone for having a distinctly different design that was a carryover from Dropcam. Instead of being predominantly eggshell in color, the entire camera is dark gray.

If Google releases a new Nest Cam Indoor, the company will continue its division between the regular Cam lineup and the Cam IQ series. However, given the noticeable price difference between units, this partition is still warranted to attract more users.

After I/O 2019, Google has already updated the existing branding for Nest thermostats, security cameras, and security system by appending “Google” to the front of every product name. This brand will eventually be applied to Home speakers, while under-the-hood a Google Account mitigation is coming this summer.

