Huawei Mate 20 Pro quietly removed from Google’s Android Q Beta page

Android Q is currently in beta with a plethora of devices from Google and OEMs alike. Over the past day, however, we’ve noticed that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been removed from the Android Q Beta page amidst the unfolding trade issues plaguing the company.

In case you’re out of the loop, a recent US Government order placed Huawei on a blacklist, meaning no US companies can have dealings with the Chinese giant. That includes Google who, in complying with that order, cut off Huawei’s Android license and pulled Play Store and Google app support from future Huawei devices.

Now, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro has been removed from the Android Q Beta page which isn’t a good sign by any means. While Huawei’s developer page for the update is still up and running, Google has removed the device from the official list of supported hardware. Presumably, this is because the ban in place restricts Google from assisting Huawei on updates, such as approving Play Store access. Despite the 90-day extension, Huawei was granted, the company’s attention is probably not on a developer beta during that time period.

Notably, we’ve been tracking this page over the past 24 hours, and this change was made sometime last night. The timing is slightly suspect given the 90-day extension Huawei was granted.

On a side note, Huawei’s Android Q beta was always very limited compared to the rest of the pack. While Google and Essential make it easy for anyone to install the update, Huawei limited it solely to developers with a registered email address on the Google Play Store.

