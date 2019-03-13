How to enroll in Android Q beta program for OTA updates on Google Pixel

Google just launched the first beta today for the next version of Android, Android Q. Instead of launching with a developer preview, you can immediately get in on the action for Android Q with the official beta program, open now to each and every Google Pixel device. Here’s how to enroll.

1. Check Enrolled Devices

The first step to join the Android Q beta program is to see what devices are compatible with the program. For now, that’s just Google’s own Pixel devices, but all three generations are supported. When you head over to the site, any Pixel you’ve been using recently should appear the bottom of the page. For me, that included a Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3, and Pixel 2 XL.

2. Opt-in to the Android Q Beta Program

Once you’ve ensured you have compatible devices, you can select which ones join the program. To enroll a device, simply click Opt-In, accept the terms and conditions, and then hit Join Beta. From that point, Google will work some magic on their servers to get the update to your device.

3. Install OTA on your device

Once you’ve opted in, it can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours to get the update over to your device. You’ll need to ensure you’ve already installed any other updates before this one too. To check for the Android Q beta update manually, head to Settings > System > Advanced > System Updates.

