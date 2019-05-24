For the past couple of months, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has gone from a skeptical announcement to raving reviews to absolute disaster. Now, the device is still delayed with no release date on the horizon. To make things even more uncertain, Best Buy has just announced that it is canceling all Galaxy Fold pre-orders.

Confirmed by a Best Buy employee on the company’s forums, the retailer is canceling all Galaxy Fold pre-orders. If you’ll recall, Samsung also made a change to pre-orders earlier this month, but it gave customers the choice to keep their pre-orders if Samsung didn’t meet its next deadline.

Best Buy says that this move was to “put its customers first” and ensure they’re “taken care of in the best possible manner.” The company also notes Samsung’s work in “enhancing” the Galaxy Fold. A report from earlier this month seemingly revealed what was going to be changed in the Fold’s revision, including making that pesky screen cover non-removable.

For those still interested in buying a Galaxy Fold from Best Buy, the retailer is letting customers sign up for updates when the device is back up for pre-order or available for sale.

However, with breakthrough designs and technology come many hurdles and the possibility to face a plethora of unforeseen hiccups. These hurdles have led Samsung to postpone the release of the Galaxy Fold, and Samsung has not provided a new release date. Because we put our customers first and want to ensure they are taken care of in the best possible manner, Best Buy has decided to cancel all current pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. While Samsung continues to make progress in enhancing the Galaxy Fold, we will continue to keep our customers updated as best we can. In the meantime, if you are still interested in purchasing the Galaxy Fold, you can request to be notified when the product is available for purchase by visiting our Samsung Galaxy Fold product page here and selecting Notify Me. This will allow us to provide you with the latest updates we may have on the Galaxy Fold.

It’s expected that Samsung will reveal news regarding the Galaxy Fold’s release date in the very near future.

