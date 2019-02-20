Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is the first Android Foldable, available this April for $1,980

When Samsung showed off its first Android Foldable last November, it mostly focussed on the display technology and “disguised elements of the design.” At Unpacked 2019, this device was officially introduced as the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The Samsung device folds in like a book and therefore has two screens. The “Cover Display” is 4.6″ diagonally at 840 x 1960 with a 21:9 aspect ratio, while the “Main Display” is 7.3″ at 1536 x 2152 and 4.2:3. The Cover Display features very significant top and bottom bezels, while this Infinity Flex screen is rated at “hundreds of thousands” folds before wearing out and features a flexible OLED panel with the cover glass replaced by an “advanced composite polymer.” The hinge mechanism features multiple interlocking gears.

Design-wise, the open screen is edge-to-edge save for an oblong partition — or corner notch — in the top-right that houses two front-facing cameras and various sensors. When closed, the two sides do not fully touch, with a partial gap between.

It’s powered by a yet unspecified 7nm processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A USB-C port is centered on the right-half, while speakers are on the other side. The volume rocker and power button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor, is on the right-edge. Two batteries combine for 4,380mAh capacity, while the Galaxy Fold features threes cameras on the back, two in tablet mode, and one up front.

The defining feature of Android Foldables is “app continuity,” or switching content seamlessly from the small screen to the large one, and vice versa. Google is working to optimize Android and help developers tune third-party apps. Three app multi-tasking is available when viewing content on the 7.3-inch screen.

With both LTE and 5G models, the Galaxy Fold starts at $1,980 and can be purchased starting April 26th. It will be available in four colors, with users even able to customize the hinge color.

