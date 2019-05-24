Android Pie has expectedly had a slow rollout, but some companies are slower than others. LG has been working on Android Pie upgrades in recent weeks, and today the company has started rolling out its second Pie upgrade to the LG V40 ThinQ in the US… on Verizon.

Pointed out by Droid-Life, LG V40 ThinQ users on Verizon Wireless can expect the Android Pie upgrade to hit their devices starting today. So far, this seems to be the only variant of the device in the US to get the update, but it’s notable because it’s the first Pie update the company has made available in the United States.

The only Android Pie upgrade LG has managed to push out before this one is for the LG V35 ThinQ in its home country of Korea. The LG G7 One also got a Pie update, but that’s managed by Google.

Noted in Verizon’s changelog for this update, software version V405UA20a comes with the April security patch. As you’d expect, it also includes navigation gestures, changes such as using the volume keys for media by default, improvements to LG apps such as the camera, and more. This update is certainly long overdue for the device that launched after Pie’s release back in August of 2018, but regardless, we’re glad to see LG finally getting this started.

