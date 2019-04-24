LG V35 ThinQ gets the company’s first actual Android Pie update, only in Korea for now

LG has been painfully slow to updates recently, not updating a single one of its devices to Android Pie. That is, up until now. This week, LG has finally kicked off the Android Pie update for the LG V35 ThinQ.

To date, the only device with LG branding to be updated to Android Pie has been the LG G7 One, an Android One device that Google essentially forced LG to update in a timely manner. In other words, it doesn’t really count. The company’s recently launched LG G8 ThinQ also comes with the latest OS out of the box.

However, the LG V35 ThinQ is getting the company’s first true Android Pie update this week. Well over 250 days after Google debuted Pie, the latest version of Android is rolling out to LG V35 users in South Korea. The update carries software version V350N20c.

As MyLGPhones reports, this same update is apparently in testing for US variants of the device. It’s important to note, though, that the LG V35 ThinQ was mainly sold on AT&T and Google Fi in the US. Hopefully, though, this update is just the start of a much wider rollout to other LG devices such as the G7, V30, and V40 among others.

If you’re an LG V35 ThinQ user in Korea, this update should be available now via OTA. Alternatively, a manual install is possible through LG Bridge.

