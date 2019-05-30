The latest update to Google Docs adds two new tools to the G Suite word processor that improves page formatting. Especially useful when printing, the first deals with inserting and viewing breaks, while the second works in tandem to allow custom section margins.

Under Insert, the Break menu allows users to add a next page or continuous section break. Google notes how “both types of breaks will start at the place of your cursor location.” Meanwhile, View > Show section breaks will add a blue dotted line to mark the presence of a break.

Related to the first addition is the ability to adjust margins per section. The top ruler now works to change the left/right margin by section, with users previously limited to adjusting the entire document. This customization is also available from the File > Page Setup menu.

If you don’t make a selection, the ruler will adjust the margins for the section that corresponds to the cursor location. Or, you can highlight multiple sections of your doc to be adjusted.

These granular formatting features are rolling out starting today and will be enabled by default for all G Suite editions. It will be available for all users in the coming weeks.

More about Google Drive:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: