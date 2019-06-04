Chrome 75 for Android rolling out w/ new password autofill & creation UI

Following the Mac, Windows, and Linux update this afternoon, Chrome 75 is now rolling out to Android. The user-facing focus of this release is on passwords, while developers can take advantage of several new features to improve the browsing experience.

This version of Chrome is bringing many password-related features already found on desktop to mobile. When entering a password, a gray row appears just above your keyboard with a key logo at the left. Tapping an account field will show saved passwords for a site, with the resulting list that replaces your keyboard better than the disruptive autofill popup. A shortcut to “Manage passwords” at the bottom opens the full settings page.

Meanwhile, when generating a new account or changing an existing one, this bar adds a “Suggest strong password” button to create and save a unique passphrase.

To improve browsing with gestures, Chrome 75 adds support for Scroll Snap Stop. It allows web developers to “designate a snap position such that it traps the inertial scrolling operations preventing the scroll from skipping it.” For example, when swiping through a horizontal image gallery, a broad gesture will not automatically take you to the last item in the carousel. Rather, each swipe takes you to the next picture.

The Web Share API Level 2 allows file sharing from the web to an installed app. Level 1 of this API only allowed system share dialogs for text and URLs. Websites can now display share buttons that open the same system share sheets used by native applications. Supported file types include audio, images, videos, and text documents.

Chrome 75 for Android and desktops is rolling out now, with Chrome OS following next week.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: